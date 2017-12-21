Man gets ticket for putting Christmas lights on car

BEAUFORT, S.C. – A man in South Carolina made his way onto the naughty list after he put Christmas lights on his car.
Brandon Wooden has been decorating his vehicle with lights for the past five years. He strings them up and tapes them all over his vehicle.
But, this season, he received a ticket for “improper lighting of a vehicle,” according to WJCL. Beaufort police said it’s a safety hazard and against the law.
Wooden had to pay about $230. He says he decorates the car for the community, not for himself. In fact, some people in town even raised money to help him pay the fine.
“I just like to see people’s reactions, spread a little love, joy – I call it spread the glow. People usually follow me for a few miles, videotape me, Snapchat, stop me and tell me to pull over on the side of the road to take a picture,” Wooden told WJCL.
2 comments
Michael
I’d write him every time he pulled that thing out of the driveway. You are allowed to have white,amber,and red colored lights on your vehicle ONLY. Even then white can only be visible from the front, red can only be visible from the rear, and then there’s laws that limit the number and height limits of lights.
Even by his own admission it is a distraction. Distracted driving kills people. If you want to do something for the community decorate your house. Don’t do something illegal.
Old Bob
Some people are just jerks and I mean you Michael