Wyoming mother loses spleen after hit and run crash

WYOMING, Mich. -- A West Michigan mother of four was left injured in the middle of the road after she was hit by a vehicle that kept on going.

Wyoming Police say the incident was reported at about 5:40 p.m. Monday at S. Division Avenue and 54th Street.

Christina Serrato was crossing Division and was struck by a white vehicle that was turning off of 54th Street. She was knocked unconscious and didn't get a good look at the car. Police say no other information about the vehicle or suspect is available.

"I don't remember anything other than the fact of a few minutes later I was on the ground and a guy comes up to me and says 'Are you okay lady?'" Serrato told FOX 17.

When she got to the hospital, doctors realized she had a ruptured spleen and had to undergo emergency surgery to remove it. She's badly bruised all over her body, and her doctors won't know the full extent of her injuries until the swelling goes down.

"If anybody’s ever had anybody get hurt in an accident, it’s not a fun thing," Serrato said. "It’s not the best way for a holiday. It’s not the best way for your kids to see you."

Christina and her family planned a trip to Texas to visit her husband's side of the family, a vacation that was supposed to be her kids' Christmas gift.

“We didn’t do gifts, we didn’t do trees. We didn’t do any of the family stuff that we normally do,” she said.

Christina's sister Tammie Drummond is calling on the person responsible to come forward.

"Somebody needs to step up and take responsibility," Drummond said. "They can’t go on knowing why they took off, why didn’t they stop to see what kind of damage? What kind of person would do that? We just don’t understand that."

This isn't the first time Christina and her family have been affected by a hit and run.

"My son was probably 7 or 8 years old and his best friend died in his arms because of a hit and run that they, to this date have never found," Serrato said.

Her son, now 22 years old, is dealing with a tragic sense of Déjà vu. He's been spending every night with his mother at the hospital, while her three younger kids are doing whatever they can to make their mom feel better, even in their letters to Santa.

"They asked for things of course but on the list was also to help mommy get better and come home," Serrato said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.