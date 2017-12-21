Winter Weather Advisory issued for Thursday night and Friday AM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday evening through Friday morning for most of West Michigan.

Counties included are: Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ionia, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa.

The advisory begins at 5:00 p.m. Thursday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected with more snow and ice accumulation expected north of I-96. Snow accumulations could be an inch and ice accumulations could be a tenth of an inch.

