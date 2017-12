Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle car crash late Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of 6 Mile Road and Hill Road.

The driver, only identified as a 45-year-old woman, went off the roadway and sustained serious injuries.

She was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is unknown and the cause remains under investigation.