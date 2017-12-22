Kelloggsville Boys Remain Undefeated

Posted 11:16 PM, December 22, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Alex Guzman had 26 points on Friday night as the Kelloggsville boys basketball team defeated Cedar Springs 72-46.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s