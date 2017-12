Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Merry Christmas to Friday's Friend, Mijia! She's a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier/ Bulldog mix and would love the gift of being adopted by a loving family this holiday season.

She knows several commands, is house trained, and loves to snuggle. She'd prefer to be the only dog in the house, plus her size and energy should be considered around small children.

For more information on Mijia or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.