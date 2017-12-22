× NFL Viewing Guide Week 16 – Lions continue push to the playoffs

FOX 17 – Just two more weeks of play in the NFL and the Detroit Lions are still in the playoff hunt.

First, the Lions (8-6) have to win their last two games and then have Atlanta lose at least one game to get in. This week, they play at Cincinnati in a very winnable game. The game will air at 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon on FOX 17.

Fox does get the doubleheader this week and will air the Seattle Seahawks vs. the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. The loser of that game will be out of the playoff hunt, as they are both also 8-6.

The only game on CBS this week in our market features two teams with a combined win total of four games, with the winless Cleveland Browns visiting the Chicago Bears. This one could end up scoreless.

There are two Saturday games and two Monday games this week for your holiday viewing pleasure. Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts take on the Baltimore Ravens on the NFL Network at 4:30 p.m. and the Minnesota Vikings take on the Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. Monday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. on NBC and the NFL Network and the Oakland Raiders play the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night on ESPN.

For Week 17 – all 16 games are on Sunday!