Police: Montcalm, Ionia armed robbery suspect in custody

SHERIDAN, Mich. – Michigan State Police say they have arrested a suspect in four armed robberies that have occurred in Montcalm, Ionia and Kent counties.

Detectives say the Montcalm County resident was arrested Friday morning after a short chase. The robberies have occurred in Belding, Sheridan, Gowen and Rockford, Michigan.

On Friday, Dec. 8, the Belding Party Store owner Samuel Mason was robbed at gunpoint by a masked suspect. On Tuesday, Dec. 12, the Marathon gas station in Sheridan was robbed at gunpoint. The Gowen General Store robbery happened a few days later, on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released, pending his arraignment. He is being held at the Montcalm County Jail.