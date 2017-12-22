Prayer vigil Friday night for Brison Ricker

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The family of a boy who is fighting terminal brain cancer is holding a candlelight prayer vigil Friday.

The vigil for Brison Ricker is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at his Cedar Springs home at 5370 Dio Dr. Directions and other instructions about the vigil are available on the Team RickerStrong Facebook page.

Brison and his brother Preston were both diagnosed with cancer 11 months apart. Brison’s cancer is terminal and a Facebook post Dec. 19 said that his condition is deteriorating.

FOX 17’s Lauren Edwards is attending the vigil and will have coverage throughout the evening on Friday