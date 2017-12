Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. - Russo's Pizza and Sub Shoppe gave out 600 pizzas Thursday to help raise donations for Kids Food Basketball and Blues Gym.

Pizzas were free of charge, but people were encouraged to leave donations for the two local organizations.

People who stopped by also got to meet Chef Robert Hesse from the reality TV show Hell's Kitchen, who was doing some of the cooking.