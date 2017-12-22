Wyoming Boys Knock off Kenowa Hills 60-49
-
Wyoming Girls Win 51-37
-
Tri-Unity boys win battle of unbeatens with Northpointe Christian
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Muskegon 54, Kenowa Hills 0
-
Kenowa Hills 26, Reeths-Puffer22
-
-
Rising heat impacting many school districts for Monday
-
Muskegon’s Jefferson named AP Division 3-4 Player of Year
-
Mona Shores 48, Kenowa Hills 6
-
Grant and Newaygo set for round 2 Friday night
-
Game of the Week: Kelloggsville 49, Godwin Heights 7
-
-
Greenville Shuts Out Kenowa Hills
-
Freshman QB pushes Michigan past Rutgers 35-14
-
Unity Christian boys win Salad Bowl Classic