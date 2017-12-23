× 1,000+ bikes given to surprised GR children just before Christmas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 13th annual “Elves and More Bicycle Giveaway” took place Saturday morning in the City High School parking lot where trucks pulled up and more than 1,000 bikes were given to West Michigan kids in need.

There were around 300 volunteers who participated in the event.

“It makes me feel happy, because they’re giving to the community,” said Zyyare Jackson, 10, of Grand Rapids.

Jackson said he’s excited to take a brand new bicycle home from the event.

“Some kids want bikes but can’t get bikes because of money problems, but now they’re getting bikes.”

Volunteer Tim Maclam said seeing how happy the kids are when their neighborhood was surprised with these bicycles Saturday morning is why he has been volunteering since the first giveaway 13 years ago.

“The first time I did this I tried to fit a kid to a bike and he was all excited and jumping around,” said Maclam. “I had the mom on the shoulder, hugging and crying and thanking me. It’s Christmas.”