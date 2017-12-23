× Boil water advisory issued after water main breaks in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officials have issued boil water advisories in Kalamazoo after two water main breaks in separate areas of the city.

Impacted areas of the water main break include:

Texel Drive – From Gertrude Street south to East Main Street, both sides of the street. Also, Foley Street – From St. Joseph Street west to the end of the cul-de-sac, both sides of the street.

According to a press release from the City of Kalamazoo, the advisory is precautionary; there have not been any confirmed tests showing bacteria present in at the locations. Initial sampling results will be available within 24 hours of its collection and the final set within 48 hours. It is expected that the advisory will be lifted by December 26.

Officials say residents can boil their tap water for two minutes before drinking or use bottled water. They say there’s no need to use precautionary measures for bathing.