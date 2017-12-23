Child critically injured in dog attack

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Police say a child is in critical condition after being attacked by a dog.
It happened in the 1100 block of Lay Boulevard in Kalamazoo just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
The toddler was being watched by a friend of the family and was attacked by their dog, leaving the child with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Animal control has taken the dog in for quarantine.
5 comments
KaD
Try doing some real reporting sometime and mention what KIND of dog it was.
P
Fox 17 is trying to figure out how to blame the police.
Julie Peterson
Be sure to report on what type of dog did this and if it was a family pet, a neighborhood dog and if the dog gas been aggressive before. Because these are what people want to know and have not yet been mentioned in this early report.
Julie Peterson
Ahh, I see it was the babysitters’ dog
Dan Zilla
Sounds like the work of the infamous “Nanny Dog”.