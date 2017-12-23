Child critically injured in dog attack

Posted 4:52 AM, December 23, 2017, by , Updated at 06:50AM, December 23, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Police say a child is in critical condition after being attacked by a dog.

It happened in the 1100 block of Lay Boulevard in Kalamazoo just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The toddler was being watched by a friend of the family and was attacked by their dog, leaving the child with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Animal control has taken the dog in for quarantine.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with fox17 for the latest on this developing story.

