Child critically injured in dog attack

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Police say a child is in critical condition after being attacked by a dog.

It happened in the 1100 block of Lay Boulevard in Kalamazoo just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The toddler was being watched by a friend of the family and was attacked by their dog, leaving the child with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Animal control has taken the dog in for quarantine.

