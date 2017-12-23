× Deputy’s cruiser hit during traffic stop on I-96 in Ottawa County

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a deputy’s patrol vehicle was struck during a traffic stop Saturday evening.

It happened after 6 p.m. along westbound I-96 near 48th Avenue in Ottawa County’s Wright Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was conducting a traffic stop when a Kia Soul struck the vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but the roadway was shutdown for about 15 minutes, so crews could clean up the scene and move the vehicles.

Police say the deputy was not inside the vehicle when it happened. The emergency lights were also activated.

Police say the driver of the Kia was cited for failing to stop for an emergency vehicle.