× Grand Rapids police find bullet hole in car window

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A shooting investigation is underway in Grand Rapids on Saturday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Otillia and Nelson at around midnight. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a bullet hole through a car window.

We’re told nobody was found to be injured.

Anybody who knows anything about this is being asked to call GRPD.