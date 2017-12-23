× Two hospitalized in Ottawa County crash

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a bad crash in Ottawa County early Saturday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Ottawa Beach Road and 160th Road in Park Township around 12 a.m.

Deputies say the driver, who has not been identified, was driving westbound on Ottawa Beach Road when they crossed the center line.

The car ended up striking a snowbank and going airborne before landing and striking a tree head-on.

The driver and their passenger, 24-year-old Tyler Curley of Holland, were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies say the driver’s name is not being released pending further investigation.

No word if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash or if both people inside were wearing their seatbelts.