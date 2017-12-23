× Winter Weather Advisory starts tomorrow for much of the area

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the FOX 17 viewing area for tomorrow and Christmas Day.

The start times for the advisory vary by county, but the advisory expires at 7 PM on Christmas Day for all areas. For Kent and Ottawa counties northward, the start time is at 7 PM on Christmas Eve:

For Allegan and Barry counties southward, this advisory starts at 7 AM on Christmas Eve:

In addition, a Winter Storm Warning takes effect at 7 AM tomorrow morning for Berrien County through 7 PM on Christmas Day.

A trough of low pressure will initially bring snow to areas along and south of I-96 starting tomorrow morning and going into the afternoon:

Once this trough moves out, colder air will continue to move across Lake Michigan, creating lake effect snow for the night time hours and into Christmas Day:

In all, our North American model shows roughly two to four inches of snow across the advisory area:

This forecast may be a bit conservative, however, as some sections of Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Allegan counties could see snowfall totals in the 5 to 7 inch range by Monday night. Even higher totals — in excess of 8 inches — are possible in isolated areas, and in Berrien County where that Winter Storm Warning will be in effect.

Stay tuned to FOX 17 for further updates throughout the evening.