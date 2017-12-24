Beer Explorers program returns to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan museum is bringing back it’s popular Beer Explorers program to allow people to learn how to prepare beer with desserts.

The program is in partnership between Grand Rapids Public Museum, Founders Brewery and Robinette’s.

Classes start January 11 at 6:30 p.m. Admission to each class includes general admission to the museum as well as four beer and donut samples.

Tickets are $12 for museum members and $22 for non-members. Attendee’s must be at least 21 years old.

Later in February the museum is working with Brewery Vivant and Pilot Malt House for another class.

