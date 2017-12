× Donate blood, get a $10 gift card

WEST MICHIGAN — Michigan Blood is offering people an incentive to donate blood during the holiday season.

Anyone who donates until Jan. 2, will get a $10 gift card for Meijer or Speedway.

Michigan Blood provides for more than 60 hospitals across Michigan. Officials tell FOX 17 the need for blood during the holidays is crucial, with one in every seven people in the hospital needing blood.

For more information on times and locations to donate blood, click here.