× Holiday science explains how Rudolph got a bright red nose

CNN — Ever wonder how Rudolph could genetically develop a glowing red nose?

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have unraveled this scientific mystery, just in time for your holiday gatherings.

The idea to solve this storybook enigma was the brainchild of Jill Rosen, senior media representative for Johns Hopkins. After all, the university is known for “research that tends to be pretty serious,” she said. “But with the holidays coming, there was a chance to have a little fun with science.”

Once ridiculed by all the other reindeer, Rudolph’s fluorescent schnoz saved the day by guiding Santa’s sleigh through dense fog. So how did he get that snuffer?

“The key to understanding Rudolph’s nose is to know that there are many animals on the planet that have bioluminescent or fluorescent parts to them — anthozoan corals, jellyfish,” biology professor Dr. Steve Farber said.