× Lions hold slim 7-6 lead over Bengals at halftime

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Detroit Lions clung to a slim 7-6 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals at halftime at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The 8-6 Lions entered the game as 3-point favorites over their 5-9 AFC counterparts in what many observers expect to be Coach Marvin Lewis’ final home game in Cincinnati after 15 seasons at the Bengals’ helm.

The game is being shown live on FOX 17.

On Sunday, Detroit and Cincy traded possessions until 4:54 remained in the first quarter when Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hit tight end Eric Ebron with a perfectly thrown 13-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 advantage, a score that stood until the initial break.

In the second stanza, the two teams started out swapping possessions again until midway through the period when the Bengals’ Randy Bullock booted a 29-yard field goal to trim the deficit to 7-3 with 7:35 to go until intermission.

Bullock added another field goal — a 27-yarder as time elapsed in the first half to set the halftime count at 7-6.