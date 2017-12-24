Military family receives Christmas surprise from local firefighters

Posted 8:11 AM, December 24, 2017, by , Updated at 08:21AM, December 24, 2017

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A West Michigan family will now have a Christmas like no other thanks to an act of kindness by a local fire department.

The Vander Kooy family will be one less this holiday, as their father John, is in the Air Force Reserves and is on deployment in Turkey.

John is also a firefighter in Holland and earlier this week, the Zeeland Township Fire Department paid it forward and surprised his family.

A group of firefighters showed up to their house with their lights and sirens going.

His wife Katie, and their two daughters, went outside to see officers with presents, some even handmade.

Katie says they were blown away by the department's good gesture.

Her husband John even posted on his Facebook page, thanking the department for pouring love into his family while he's gone, adding that his heart is filled with joy.

