2 children die in Christmas Eve fire in central Indiana

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Two children have died in a fire in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve in central Indiana.

The Kokomo Police Department says two adults and three minors managed to escape the blaze that engulfed the two-story home. The two children were later found dead inside. Their ages, names and genders weren’t immediately released.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire that was reported at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. An autopsy on the child who died is set for Tuesday.

A statement from police says at least some of those who escaped received medical treatment. A firefighter was also injured and taken to a nearby hospital. He was treated and released.