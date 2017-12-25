Family’s pets perish in Christmas morning fire

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A family in Fruitport Township is safe after a blaze swept through their home just after 3 a.m. Christmas morning.

There were seven people inside the home located in the 3200 Block of Sheringer Road in Fruitport when the fire broke out, according to the Fruitport Township Police Department. All the occupants made it out safely.

Officials were able to save many of the family’s Christmas presents but a few of their pets died in the fire.

It is unclear what started this fire and it is still under investigation.