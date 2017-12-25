× Winter Weather Advisory extended into tomorrow morning

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has extended the Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 AM tomorrow morning for much of the FOX 17 viewing area. (The only West Michigan counties not included in the advisory are Branch, Montcalm, and Mecosta.) An additional one to two inches of snow is expected in many areas, with a few isolated three inch totals possible. With west to northwest winds still gusting as high as 20 to 30 mph at times through tomorrow morning, expect significant blowing and drifting snow, with whiteout conditions at times. This is especially true since the snow that is falling is very light and fluffy, and easily blown around. So drivers are not advised to venture out tonight if possible.

Here’s a look at how Future Track HD depicts the lake effect snow that will still be going on late tonight into early tomorrow morning:

Here’s a look at forecast wind speeds overnight:

Additional snowfall totals through tomorrow will generally be in the one to two inch range over the advisory area, with locally higher amounts possible:

Scattered snow showers will continue through Wednesday, with an additional one to three inches expected in favored lake effect areas. This will bring total snow accumulation from tonight through Wednesday afternoon to 1 to 4 inches across most of the area, with some 5 to 7 inch totals possible along the lakeshore between Muskegon and Saugatuck:

In addition, temperatures will remain very cold with lows in the single digits and highs only around 10° through Wednesday. Wind chill values could drop to -10° or colder through Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will moderate somewhat on Thursday and Friday, but highs will still only be in the teens to around 20°. For a look at your extended forecast, be sure to tune in to FOX 17 News tonight and tomorrow morning.