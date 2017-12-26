Some downtown businesses without heat after explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Monday's explosion at a downtown power facility is causing problems for businesses today.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum and the Grand Rapids Public Museum have both closed due to not having heat.

Mercy Health Saint Mary's Campus lost heat and has begun to receive some steam pressure, but non-emergency surgeries have been canceled and emergency care is being diverted to other hospitals at this time.

Grand Rapids City Hall, The Kent County Building, and Grand Rapids Parking Services are all without heat.

As of Noon, the B.O.B. nightclub facility is without heat, but is not scheduled to open until 4:00 p.m.

An explosion on Monday night at about 11:00 p.m. at Veolia Energy on Fulton Street has shut down steam heat to several downtown facility. The company released this statement late on Tuesday:

Veolia Energy Grand Rapids (Veolia) experienced an unexpected shutdown of one of four boilers at our steam production facility in Grand Rapids late last night. There was no fire or injury, though one employee was transported to the hospital as a precaution and has been released. The shutdown caused a rapid change of pressure and damaged windows in the facility, which employees are securing to ensure safety.

Veolia's district energy network provides steam services to approximately 130 customers in the central business district. Steam services have been restored to critical customers and the company is working to bring the remainder of the system fully online.

Veolia takes our responsibility as a provider of energy services very seriously. Safety and reliable service are our top priority and the company will conduct a full investigation to determine what happened.