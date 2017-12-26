× Fire out in Ionia County, but road remains closed

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ionia County dispatchers say a garage or barn fire in Ronald Township is out, but a road is closed during the mop-up.

Central Dispatch says the fire began around 7:30pm in the 5000 block of N. M-66, south of M-44. That near Orleans.

Dispatchers told FOX 17 on the phone they weren’t sure if it was a garage or barn fire.

Traffic was being diverted in that area, with dispatchers advising people to stay away.