Hastings Vicious Animal Ordinance requires public hearing

HASTINGS, Mich. -- The Hastings city council made a decision Tuesday night about a new Vicious Animal Ordinance. They decided that a public hearing is necessary before voting.

City officials have been re-thinking that ordinance after some backlash from residents that the current ordinance unfairly targets pitt bulls.

The new ordinance removes labeling dog breeds. The existing one lists 3 or 4 breeds as potentially vicious.

“It definitely says 3 or 4 breeds in the existing ordinance, says Bill Redman, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Hastings. "Is that the way it should be? I don’t know that’s the reason we are having a public meeting.”

Some residents say the language designating what a vicious dog is can be too vague.

Both council members and the public say it's going to be difficult to come up with something that makes everybody happy."

The public hearing will be at the next Hastings city council meeting on Monday, January 8th. They could vote to approve it or send it back to the city attorney for revisions.