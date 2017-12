Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- It took multiple area fire departments to put out a fire that destroyed a home early Tuesday morning.

Crews tell us they were called to a home in the 10000 block of Cottonwood Avenue near Howard City around 1 a.m.

We're told the family was able to escape without injury but the house is a total loss.

Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation but a wood burning stove may have started the fire.