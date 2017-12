Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Lamar Norman scored 25 points inclduing 7 of 8 from 3 point range and Markeese Hastings added 23 points as Godwin Heights (4-0) knocked off Covenant Christian 88-52 in the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

The Chargers (4-2) were led by Carson Meulenberg who scored 19 points.

The Wolverines will play Forest Hills Central Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Cornerstone while Covenant Christian plays Forest Hills Northern at 4:30 p.m..