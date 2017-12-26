Jumanji comes to life at Otsego District Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTSEGO, Mich. — Soffia Tucker had fun playing at the Otsego District Library Tuesday afternoon, she said. She and her friend Hannah put on safari hats and played a game where they rolled red dice to advance through a maze until one of them reached the end near the lion. Once they did, they shouted “Jumanji.”

“We were so close to winning,” said the 7-year-old during an interview near the safari jeep. “Then we rolled the number and then we won.”

Tucker was among the dozens of people who attended the opening of Otsego’s life-sized Jumanji game. The staff their transformed part of the library into an actual jungle fitted with stuffed animals, a rainfall and green paper leaves everywhere.

“We thought it would be so fun to make the jungle come to life at the library,” said Andrea Estelle, the library’s director. “It just touched on so many cool things because Chris Van Allsburg is a Michigan author.”