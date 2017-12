Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- It's been extremely cold and snowy for the last 24 hours, and if you traveled on Christmas Day at all, you know just how difficult that was. As snow starts to wind down, impressive snowfall totals have been measured.

East Grand Rapids had one of the highest totals with 8.5 inches of snow. But with 7 inches of snow in Grand Rapids, that tied the record for snowiest Christmas Day ever! The other day with 7 inches came back in 1990.