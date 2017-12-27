Man, 82, dies in Nunica crash

Posted 6:43 PM, December 27, 2017, by , Updated at 09:46PM, December 27, 2017

NUNICA, Mich. — An 82-year-old man died Wednesday in a crash in Nunica.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on 112th Avenue near South Street.   The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Alfred Allen Smith was pulling out of a driveway when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Smith had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 44-year-old Muskegon man, was not injured.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s