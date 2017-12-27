Man, 82, dies in Nunica crash

NUNICA, Mich. — An 82-year-old man died Wednesday in a crash in Nunica.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on 112th Avenue near South Street. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Alfred Allen Smith was pulling out of a driveway when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Smith had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 44-year-old Muskegon man, was not injured.