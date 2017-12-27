Aunt of young girl handcuffed, detained by police set to stand trial

Posted 5:20 AM, December 27, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Carrie Manning, aunt of an 11-year-old who was handcuffed and detained by Grand Rapids Police, is set to stand trial in Grand Rapids Circuit Court after waiving her preliminary examination on Tuesday.

Manning, who is facing assault charges, was arrested December 6.

On December 6 police went to the family’s home to search for Manning, this is when Honestie Hodges was handcuffed and detain. Hodges’ mother Whitney was also detained and searched.

It was later discovered that Manning, 41, was not home at the time but was later found nearby.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s