Aunt of young girl handcuffed, detained by police set to stand trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Carrie Manning, aunt of an 11-year-old who was handcuffed and detained by Grand Rapids Police, is set to stand trial in Grand Rapids Circuit Court after waiving her preliminary examination on Tuesday.

Manning, who is facing assault charges, was arrested December 6.

On December 6 police went to the family’s home to search for Manning, this is when Honestie Hodges was handcuffed and detain. Hodges’ mother Whitney was also detained and searched.

It was later discovered that Manning, 41, was not home at the time but was later found nearby.