Mendon Schools Superintendent dies in accident

Posted 11:25 AM, December 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:34AM, December 27, 2017

Roger Rathburn, photo courtesy of the Sturgis Journal

MENDON, Mich. – Mendon Community Schools are mourning the loss of Superintendent Roger Rathburn.

In a post on the school district’s website Wednesday, the district says Rathburn died in a “tragic accident at Sauganash Golf Course.”  The golf course is in Three Rivers.

Grief counselors will be available for students and staff from 9:00 a.m. until Noon in the High School office on Thursday, December 28.  Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

The district statement says:

Our district lost a champion for kids, a visionary leader, and a generous administrator. Mr. Rathburn came to Mendon and transformed our school culture with his enthusiasm and his unparalleled commitment. His loss will reverberate throughout our district indefinitely. He was a friend to us all, and we are truly devastated.

Three Rivers radio station WLKM 95.9fm is reporting that the incident was a tree-trimming accident.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

