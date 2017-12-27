× Next blast of snow expected Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories for some West Michigan counties for Thursday and Friday.

The Winter Storm Warning is only for Muskegon, Oceana and Mason Counties. It goes into effect at Noon Thursday and is in effect until Noon Friday.

The Winter Weather Advisory is only for Ottawa, Newaygo and Lake Counties. It also runs from Noon Thursday until Noon Friday.

Four to eight inches of snow are possible in the warning areas, especially Thursday evening. Three to five inches of snow are possible in the advisory areas. Other areas may receive one to three inches of snow.

