Record cold this morning, more to come

WEST MICHIGAN- Extremely frigid air in place over the eastern half of the United States isn’t allowing us for any sort of warm up. In fact, we’re approaching record low HIGH temperatures this afternoon as well. Average high temps this time of the year are around 32 degrees.

Grand Rapids reached a record low of -12 this morning at 8:32 A.M. This beats the old record of -5 in 1993.

A lot of these photos were shared with us this morning (thank you.) There are probably areas that cool off quicker than others that you drive through or live in, that explains the discrepancies from the map I’ve shown above. Regardless, it’s incredibly cold this morning and we can expect a similar morning tomorrow.