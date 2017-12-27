× Report: WMU cheerleader killed in Detroit shooting

DETROIT, Mich. — A Western Michigan University student was reportedly killed in a recent drive-by shooting in Detroit.

The Detroit News reports that Damond Carpenter died in a Dec. 22 shooting in the area of Cadieux Road and Morang Avenue. He was driving his car in the area when shots were reportedly fired from another vehicle.

Detroit Police Capt. Darren Szilagy tells the Detroit News he doesn’t believe Carpenter was the intended target of the shooting. Two other people were injured, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

A WMU spokesperson says Carpenter was a freshman and a member of the cheer team.

“It was an honor to coach Damond,” WMU cheer coach Chris Wang said in a release on Wednesday. “He brought a contagious smile and positive energy to the team, always wanting to learn and try more. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

A candlelight vigil was scheduled Wednesday night at the scene of the shooting. A GoFundMe page was set up to help Carpenter’s family.