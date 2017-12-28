West Michigan Closings and Cancellations

Actress Rose Marie of ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ fame dies at 94

Posted 8:00 PM, December 28, 2017, by , Updated at 08:04PM, December 28, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A family spokesman says Rose Marie, who played the wisecracking Sally Rogers on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” has died. She was 94.

Spokesman Harlan Boll said Marie died Thursday in her Los Angeles-area home.

Marie was a child star of the 1920s and 1930s who endeared herself to TV fans on the classic ’60s sitcom that featured Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore.

She appeared in numerous movies as a child and starred in the Broadway musical “Top Banana.” She was nominated for three Emmys and received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2001.

