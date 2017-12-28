Customers demand refund for unplowed driveways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Living in Michigan during the winter means snow, and this year we are already getting a lot of it. Maintaining a snow-cleared driveway is an ongoing challenge, especially if you paid for a snow plow company that's not doing its job.

Janet Gudino's driveway is plowed now but she says it's no thanks to ProScape Lawn and Snow, the company she hired to remove the snow.

"I saw this flyer and they made all sorts of promises. Like they would come and plow after the city came. That they would plow your mailbox and come more often than most services," Gudino said. "I thought that sounds like a good deal, so I ordered them and I payed."

It may have seemed too good to be true, but she paid them $250 with her credit card. The promises were not upheld and she says at best they only came and plowed once. Every time she calls for an explanation, it goes to voicemail.

"Thank you for calling Pro Scape Lawn and Snow," the company's voicemail message says. "For those of you expecting Kelly, she is taking a few days off."

Nathaniel Gomez, of Hudsonville, says he had a similar experience with the company. He heard about Pro Scape Lawn and Snow through a family member and decided to take a chance.

"The driver came out and looked at it. And I got a call from someone, I believe her name was Kelly, and she said they could do it for $310."

He scraped together the money to have snow removed from his driveway for the season, but he says it was only plowed once, weeks ago.

"I think we called them at least three or four times and sent emails," Gomez said. "Each time we called no one answered."

Gomez says they replied via email on Dec. 10.

"Stating that they were sorry for their poor performance... And then it also says we were forced to terminate another employee who was caught using drugs while on the job," Gomez said.

On Dec. 17, he replied with an email demanding a refund and he says he's not alone.

"I was on Facebook and there were other people asking if they had the same problem," Gomez said.

"I would love to have a refund," Gudino said. "I would love to have my driveway plowed too. It's either one or the other."

In the future, both say they will definitely research a plow company before sending them a payment.