× Family escapes early morning house fire

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A family was able to escape their home safely Thursday morning after they woke up to a fire in their home at 5951 S State Road in Ionia County.

When officials arrived around 6 a.m. the home was fully engulfed.

South State Road between Peck Lake Road and Nicholas Road will remain closed as crews clean up the scene.

It is unclear what started this fire.