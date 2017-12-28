Founder of local non-profit on the road to recovery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lori Hastings, founder of the local non-profit Lori’s Voice, was injured on December 19 in a crash on 48th Avenue and Arthur Street in Wright Township.

Hastings is currently at Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids and on the road to recovery, her husband Dave Hastings said in a Facebook post.

From the moment Lori wakes up until around 3:30 p.m., she is working with staff to recover, Dave posted.

In the post, the Hastings also asked people to send prayers for the Brison Ricker who passed away after a battle with brain cancer.