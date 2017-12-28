Man, woman injured in snowmobile crash

Posted 6:31 AM, December 28, 2017, by

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  Police are investigating a snowmobile crash where a man and woman were injured on M-217 near Wayne Street in Porter Township.

Eric Black, 42, was driving the snowmobile when he lost control and was thrown  from the sled.

Black suffered injuries to his legs. The passenger of the snowmobile, 18-year-old Kyia Black, also was injured in the incident.

It is unclear what caused this incident but police report they don’t believe intoxicants were a factor.

