× Police say child badly mauled by pit bull at Kalamazoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Police in Kalamazoo say prosecutors will decide whether anyone will face criminal charges over a pit bull attack that badly injured a child.

Emergency crews were called to a home early Saturday after the attack on the child. Police say the child had been dropped off at the house to be watched by a family friend, whose dog mauled the youngster.

The child was taken from a hospital in critical condition. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Detective Shannon Bagley told MLive.com on Wednesday that the latest information he had was that the child was in serious condition.

Bagley says the police report about the attack will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.