Police search for missing woman last seen in Ottawa County

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are asking for help in locating a missing woman, 59, who was last seen near her home in the 14000 block of 104th Avenue in Crockery Township.

Sheila Bonge was last seen by family members on Christmas around 2 p.m.

Police describe Bonge as having brown, gray hair with brown eyes. She is approximately 5’3″ tall and about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.