West Ottawa tops Grand Rapids Christian in the Muskegon Sports Hall of Fame Classic

MUSKEGON, Mich --Xavier Wade scored 14 points to lead West Ottawa to a 51-38 win over Grand Rapids Christian Thursday night at Reeths-Puffer High School in the Muskegon Sports Hall of Fame Classic.

Tyler Bosma and Liam Cavanaugh each added 12 points for the Panthers.

The win avenges West Ottawa's only 2 losses last season, GR Christian beat the Panthers in the Muskegon Hall of Fame Classic and the class A regional final.

West Ottawa (3-1) will host Hudsonville next Friday, Grand Rapids Christian (2-2) hosts Wayland next Friday.

