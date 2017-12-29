Allegan County’s NYE bash to feature largest lighted ball in the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Sunday’s forecast for the riverfront in downtown Allegan includes freezing temperatures in the teens with a possibility of snow. And according to Michelle Liggett of Positively Allegan, thousands of people are expected to be out.

“It should be a really fun event,” said Liggett about the New Year’s Eve event. “So if you want to just get off the couch and put on a jacket, put on a hat, come on out.”

Liggett said around 5,000 people are expected to ring in the new year at the event, which includes ziplining over the Kalamazoo River for $12. Then seconds before midnight, a lighted ball will drop from the 60-ft zipline tower and it’s considered the biggest in the state at 10 feet, 6 inches.

“We got lucky because apparently Midland has one that’s 10 feet and we just happen to eek it out and get a little bit bigger,” said Liggett about the ball that is made up of 30,000 LEDs. “It can also respond to the crowd. So during the countdown if we get really loud the ball will go crazy.”

Despite the cold weather, the event will be filled with family-friendly activities like Jenga, corn hole and live music. It’s also free of charge.

“We’re going to try to keep everyone as warm as possible between our hot chocolate tent and our firepits,” said Liggett. “We do have warmers and have a DJ that’s hopefully going to keep everyone energized.”

Liggett said there’s already been a lot of chatter on social media about it. The event begins at 8 p.m and is open to all residents in West Michigan.

“Come on down, whether it’s snowing or not snowing, whether its zero or not,” said Liggett.