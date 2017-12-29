× Car rolls into East Grand Rapids storefront

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police were called to an East Grand Rapids business after a car struck the building Friday evening.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at Great Clips in the 2100 block of Wealthy Street in Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids.

Police confirm the driver forgot to put his vehicle in park before he got out. The car reportedly rolled in the storefront breaking out one of the windows.

No one was hurt and there’s no word on how much damage repairs will cost.