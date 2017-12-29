Celebrate the New Year with the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate the New Year with your kids, the Grand Rapids Children's Museum has a lot to offer.

Kids can make a noisemaker, create a resolution wand, and dance and play their way into the New Year at GRCM's annual New Year's Early Eve party!

The event is happening December 31st, from 6:00pm-8:00 p.m. with a countdown. The Celebration! Cinema balloon drop will be held at 7:30!

Tickets are $12 per person ages 1 and up and $10 for GRCM Members. They are available at the front desk, online or by calling 616-235-4726